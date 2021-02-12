Craven County Schools Earns Statewide Recognition for Outstanding Communication

The North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) has honored Craven County Schools for excellence in communications. Craven County Schools earned a total of six Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication. NCSPRA presented the awards during a virtual ceremony on February 5, 2021.

Craven County Schools received Gold, Silver, and Bronze level awards for outstanding work in the following categories:

GOLD

Electronic Media- Plan B Back to School Safety Protocols

Marketing- Celebrating the Class of 2020

Photography-Learning is Pure Joy Strategic Plan Information Sheet

SILVER

Special Event and Programs-On the Road Celebrating the Teacher of the Year & Finalists

BRONZE

Digital Media Engagement-Free Meals on Big School Wheels

Publications-Families in the Know

The judges praised the work and provided this feedback on the Photography Category, “Beautiful photo, great composition and lighting. Love this child’s expression. Great work!”

Ken Derksen, NCSPRA President and Communications & Public Relations Officer for Wayne County Public Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards and qualities members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs. “Blue Ribbon Awards are among the highest and most prestigious honors that a member of our organization can attain,” Derksen said. “I congratulate Craven County Schools for achieving this statewide recognition as a Blue Ribbon Award winner and for the superior work being accomplished in the area of school communications and public relations.”

NCSPRA recognizes outstanding communications through its Blue Ribbon Awards program each year. Craven County Schools was one of 41 school districts statewide to receive a Blue Ribbon Award. This year’s submission categories included: Marketing, Digital Media Engagement, Electronic Media, Excellence in Writing, Publications, Image/Graphic Design, Photography, and Special Projects and Events. The Georgia School Public Relations Association judged NCSPRA’s 2020 Blue Ribbon entries.

During the Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony, State Superintendent Catherine Truitt paid tribute to award winners and thanked all North Carolina school districts for their efforts to effectively communicate during difficult times. Truitt praised the districts and their communications teams for the powerful way they have responded to help parents, students, and staff during the COVID crisis. “You have conquered the digital landscape in order to meet the ever-changing demands of this pandemic,” Truitt shared in her video message. “You have mastered the use of social media channels, video messages, and email sending platforms, and you have remained vigilant in the face of an overwhelming demand for answers. Most importantly you all have been steadfast in your determination to ensure that questions posed by parents and teachers have received the answers they require and deserve.” Truitt called the work of the winners “exceptional,” and thanked them for their dedication and for helping to shape the communications landscape.

NCSPRA is a statewide professional organization serving more than 150 members. Its mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations. For more information, please visit the NCSPRA Facebook page or www.ncspra.org.

By Jennifer Wagner, Craven County Schools