Walk-In Bathtub Comedy Group to Perform on January 9

The improv comedy group Walk-In Bathtub will host a 4-hour “Improv-A-Thon” at New Bern Civic Theater (NBCT) Saturday, Jan 9. The performance will begin at 5 p.m. and include four 45-minute shows, with 15 minutes of cleaning between each show.

Performing a series of silly and unscripted games that are inspired by audience suggestions, Walk-In Bathtub’s performances are reminiscent of the popular TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Team members must create scenes and act out suggestions from the audience without the help of a script–or dialogue in some cases–that result in comedic and unexpected scenarios.

Saturday’s Improv-a-Thon is a celebration “National Bubble Bath Day” and will feature the following performers: Austin Arrington, Keith Boyd, George Oliver, Neil Oliver, Craig Ramey, Tim Webb, and Laura Wells Wilson.

Improv-A-Thon will have a limited capacity of 25 audience members per show. Tickets are $10 each and available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at the daytime box office, located at 412 Pollock Street in downtown New Bern, by phone at 252-633-0567 and online at secure.boxofficeavenue.com/NewBernCivicTheatre/Attractions. Tickets will be available at the door this Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis.

Masks are required to attend and all staff, performers, and guests will be screened prior to entering the building with touchless thermometers. Auditorium, lobby and bathrooms will be fully sanitized between each show and hand sanitizer stations will be available in the lobby. To allow for the disinfectant to set, seating will open five minutes before each show begins.

Concessions will be available, but NBCT will not be allowed to sell alcohol during the show per the Governor’s Executive Order.

To schedule an interview, please call Angelina Doyle at 252-634-9057.

By Angelina Doyle, NBCT Executive Director