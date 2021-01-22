The local Catholic Daughters of The Americas, Court Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, will hold our Sixth Annual “Run/Walk for Life” 5K as a “virtual race” on January 23 through January 30, 2021. We are adding a 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk this year as well. Our goals are to create a fun filled community event, educate, and raise awareness.

The funds raised by the Run for Life will enhance and expand maternity and parenting services provided by our local Havelock Pregnancy Resource Center and to other agencies within North Carolina to promote the quality of life.

As this is a virtual race, participants will determine their own course and, using an app, submit their times during the race period.

Our Facebook page can be found at Facebook.com/CDARunforLife5K/.

Please contact Dianna Vaccarella at 252-241-8631 or Sandy Mullis with any questions.