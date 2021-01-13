ReStore’s InStore Silent Auction is Different in January

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore InStore Silent Auction for the month of January is now open at 930 Pollock Street and will close on Thursday, January 28 at 12:00 pm. There are items this month with starting bids ranging from $25 for a fused glass plate to $300 for a framed oil painting depicting a Paris street scene. Also featured this month are two bronze sculptures, a Japanese three-panel screen, a Baker’s kitchen rack, and some Coca-Cola collectibles.

“We’ve added something a little different to keep things interesting,” said Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager. “We have a number of items that are not listed as part of our monthly InStore Auction but are still special and unique for New Bern that are on display in that special room and can be purchased and taken home at any time during this month.” Among these extra items are two tractor-seat bar stools, a decorated fireplace screen, and a clever custom-made chess set made with spark plugs and other car parts. “I feel these additional items will cause some curiosity to get folks to come in and check out the Auction room,” Richards explained.

Registration is required, at no charge, to receive a Bidder Number each month. Bidders can revisit the Silent Auction any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on a desired item. When the InStore Silent Auction is closed each month, the winning bidder is notified and has two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick it up at the ReStore. Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern. Store hours for checking out this month’s Auction, and to place bids, are Tuesdays, 10:00-5:00, and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County operates the ReStore to generate important revenue to support building new homes for eligible individuals and families, as well as assist existing home owners with needed repairs. Volunteers are always needed for either new construction or repairs, as well as for the ReStore, so those interested should contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Michelle Hooper at 252-633-9599.

Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore is encouraged to contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manage at 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick up services can be scheduled for larger items.

Submitted by: Deedra Durocher on behalf of Evelyn Richards