New Bern Civic Theatre Receives $50K Donation

New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) received a $50,000 donation in December, marking the theatre’s largest gift from a single donor in over a decade. Donated by Clay Milstead, the gift comes following a year in which the theatre had to cancel 13 events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Clay’s tremendous generosity could not have come at a better time for the theatre,” said George Oliver, president of the NBCT board of directors. “Our shows typically account for 80 percent of our revenue. New Bern Civic Theatre always depends on the support of our community—now, more than ever.

Theaters all over the country are closing due to COVID-19. We greatly appreciate Clay’s leadership in this effort, so that we can continue to serve our little corner of the world for the next 50 years.”

Milstead, who currently serves on the NBCT board of directors, began his relationship with NBCT in 2000 while auditioning for the play “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”

“I had come from a bit of a community theatre, but that really got me engaged with New Bern Civic Theatre,” said Milstead. “I have an appreciation for theatre and I think it creates tremendous opportunity with our young people. Community theatre is a community effort and to support it and sustain it is a worthwhile cause.”

Individuals interested in making a tax-deductible donation to NBCT are encouraged to visit newberncivictheatre.org/giving or contact NBCT executive director Angelina Doyle at 252-634-9057.

By George Oliver, Media Contact