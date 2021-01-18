Main Gallery: One Family, Three Visions

February 3 – 28, 2021

The Craven Arts Council is proud to present the “One Family, Three Visions” Exhibition in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts. This exhibition will feature the work of three members of the Billingsley family: Carl Billingsley, Catherine Billingsley and their son Benjamin Billingsley. The Craven Arts Council will host an opening reception during the February ArtWalk on February 12th from 5 – 8 p.m.

Each member of the Billingsley Family work in different mediums and each have a unique artistic vision. Carl Billingsley is a sculptor who primarily works in cast metal, stone, wood, and steel. ​ Carl’s work is impressive in size and monolithic in style. He is one of the grandmasters of iron who brought iron artwork to the art world in the United States. He previously worked at East Carolina University as Area Coordinator of the Sculpture Department. He is now retired from academia and focusing on his studio practice. Catherine Billingsley was born and educated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and received her BFA in Weaving and Textiles from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1969. Catherine returned to school and in 2003 earned her MFA in Textile Design from East Carolina University in Greenville. For the next 5 years she was part of the adjunct faculty and taught the entry-level textile survey course and all levels of weaving. She is also retired from academia and now works as an independent artist. ​Catherine’s recent textile work focuses on color by using simple patterns and a spectrum of color in a single weaving. Benjamin Billingsley is a painter and printmaker living in Wilmington, North Carolina. He received his MFA from UNC Greensboro in 1995. Ben has taught studio art and art history at Cape Fear Community College full-time since 2001. Ben’s work are high contrast black and white prints with people as the subject matter.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of Arts is free and open to public, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street, New Bern, NC.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron