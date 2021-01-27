Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 170

The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Randy Foster (New Bern Post), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Captain Gary Dubiel, Antoinette Boskey-Chadwick, and Aimee Schulze.

Watch:



Listen:

Show notes:

00:44 – Trivia Contest Question

2:32 – New Bern Battlefield Park App

6:06 – Harriet Marks Scholarship Application

8:40 – Interview with Captain Gary Dubiel, Spec Fever Fishing Guide Service for Freshwater and Saltwater Local Fishing Report

18:00 – Children Playing Outdoors

19:50 – Interview with Antoinette Boskey-Chadwick with The New Bern’s People Assembly

28:19 – Interview with Randy Foster, Editor, NewBernPost.com

42:00 – NorthCarolinaTravels.com

44:20 – Hyperlocal News Websites

46:53 – News Deserts

42:17 – Interview with Aimee Schulze, LCSW at StillWaters in Bayboro

55:57 – Trivia Question

56:41 – Juliet and Rob Morgan

56:47 – Jeff Schulze and Sleepy Hollow

Wendy Card