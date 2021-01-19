Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 169

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Pat Drake, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guest Brandy Popp.

Watch:



Listen:



Show notes:

00:54 – Trivia Contest Question

2:53 – Catching up with the Podsquad

5:57 – Year of Learning

6:40 – Baby Boom

8:23 – Lanterns at the Battlefield

8:46 – 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

9:01 – Historic Scavenger Hunt

11:46 – Gingerbread Houses

13:54 – Residents continue to rebuild from Hurricane Florence

14:50 – COVID-19 Vaccinations

16:47 – Interview with Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System

29:42 – COVID-19 Hospitalizations

35:21 – Controversial Clatter

36:02 – Martin Marietta Park

41:16 – Bear Drop

42:57 – Seasons Greetings from Bern, Switzerland

44:55 – Healthy Cooking

52:00 – Frozen fruit and collecting berries in the Croatan

53:50 – Habitat ReStore InStore Silent Auction

56:04 – Next Chapter Literary Magazine

56:53 – Free Tryon Palace High Speed Internet (N.C. Student Connect Wifi program

57:50 – Joke TIme

58:46 – Trivia Answer

Join us on January 21 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card