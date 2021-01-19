Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 169

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Pat Drake, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guest Brandy Popp.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:54 – Trivia Contest Question
2:53 – Catching up with the Podsquad
5:57 – Year of Learning
6:40 – Baby Boom
8:23 – Lanterns at the Battlefield
8:46 – 2nd Annual Golf Tournament
9:01 – Historic Scavenger Hunt
11:46 – Gingerbread Houses
13:54 – Residents continue to rebuild from Hurricane Florence
14:50 – COVID-19 Vaccinations
16:47 – Interview with Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System
29:42 – COVID-19 Hospitalizations
35:21 – Controversial Clatter
36:02 – Martin Marietta Park
41:16 – Bear Drop
42:57 – Seasons Greetings from Bern, Switzerland
44:55 – Healthy Cooking
52:00 – Frozen fruit and collecting berries in the Croatan
53:50 – Habitat ReStore InStore Silent Auction
56:04 – Next Chapter Literary Magazine
56:53 – Free Tryon Palace High Speed Internet (N.C. Student Connect Wifi program
57:50 – Joke TIme
58:46 – Trivia Answer
Wendy Card