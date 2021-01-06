Revised: Craven County COVID-19 Positive Case Reporting

Since March 2020, Craven County Health Department has been publishing daily reports on COVID-19 cases in the County. They stopped reporting on January 1, 2021. Craven County Health Department Director Scott Harrelson explained why, “Most of the reporting we were doing was a duplication of what is already on the state COVID-19 dashboard website. The two things that are not on the state website is our active case count and the local hospitalization numbers. Our active case count was inflated because our staff did not have the time to cull the list daily. A better measure of the community transmission is the Harvard website with 7-day transmission averages for every county in the country. We will have that link available along with the dashboard link. As for the local hospitalization numbers we will provide those each Friday. Right now, the entire state is an area of concern, we went from 36th in the nation to 7 in the nation for COVID transmission a few days ago. We are trying to test and give vaccinations and stand up a call center. It is all hands-on deck and we are doing all that we can do.”

As of January 6, 2021, the total COVID-19 positive cases are 5,533 and 88 residents have died. The number of hospitalizations around 1 p.m. on January 6 was 58 COVID-19 positive patients. Hospitalizations are constantly changing. You can find the daily case information on NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard here: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

We must come together as a community to support our healthcare workers who have been working around the clock caring for our loved ones and neighbors. Please, wear a mask, socially distance, and wash your hands.

Thank you, Craven County Health Department, CarolinaEast Health System, and all of the healthcare providers and support staff.

Wendy Card