CarolinaEast Health System and Local Providers Begin Phase 1b of Vaccination Plan

CarolinaEast Health System is working with local medical providers to begin vaccination of the Phase 1b priority population consistent with the State of North Carolina guidelines.

CarolinaEast has been vaccinating frontline medical workers in the Phase 1a priority group since receipt of the Pfizer vaccine on December 15, 2020. As of January 8, 2021, vaccinations will begin for the Phase 1b priority population, which includes individuals ages 75 and older as well as health care workers.

CarolinaEast, Coastal Carolina Health Care (CCHC) and Craven County Health Department are working together to vaccinate our citizens. If you are a patient of CarolinaEast Physicians or CCHC, your physician or physician office will contact you to schedule an appointment; you do not need to call your physician’s office. The Craven County Health Department will be making similar arrangements for others who are in priority group Phase 1b and want a COVID-19 vaccination.

We appreciate the continued patience and understanding of the public, as there are more than 16,000 patients ages 75 and older to be vaccinated by the three entities and limited vaccine allocations coming from the state. Efforts will be made to vaccinate the most vulnerable patients first. By dividing the population to be vaccinated among CarolinaEast, CCHC and the Health Department, we hope to vaccinate more people more quickly. Because the Phase 1b priority group is much larger than the Phase 1a priority group and allocations are limited, it will take several weeks to cover this population.

For further updates on COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and vaccinations at CarolinaEast, visit carolinaeasthealth.com/education-and-resources/covid-19- updates/.

By Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System