CarolinaEast Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program Certified by Industry Leader

The CarolinaEast Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program was recognized by the AACVPR for its commitment to improving the quality of life for their patients by enhancing standards of care. American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. This is CarolinaEast’s sixth re-certification with AACVPR.

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), respiratory symptoms) recover faster and improve their quality of life. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

“CarolinaEast has been proud to offer these services to our heart and pulmonary patients for many years,” said Mike Dunlap, Manager of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation at CarolinaEast. “In fact, we were the first hospital in our region to offer outpatient cardiac rehabilitation, and this re-certification is evidence of our incredible team committed to our patients’ recovery and heart health.”

The CarolinaEast Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies. Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and Certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

About AACVPR

Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.

By Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System