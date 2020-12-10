Tryon Palace Event “Holiday Cheer” is Canceled

To protect the health and safety of staff and visitors, Tryon Palace is canceling the upcoming Holiday Cheer event, originally scheduled for Dec. 12 and 19, due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Tryon Palace will welcome the holiday season and the coming New Year with a black-powder fireworks display from the South Lawn, on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to come view the fireworks from the safety of your car. Parking is available at the Eden Street and North Carolina History Center parking lots, or from the streets surrounding the Palace. The street just South of the Palace (Palace Point Commons) will be closed for the show. The fireworks display is proudly sponsored by First Citizens Bank, Hyundai of New Bern, and Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant.

Tryon Palace Executive Director Bill McCrea said, “We are disappointed to make the tough choice to cancel this beloved event, however, with the fireworks display, we hope to spread holiday cheer to the community of New Bern, and we look forward to seeing everyone again at next year’s Candlelight event.”

Tryon Palace remains open and operating as normal, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. This includes our Holiday Décor Tours, Palace Tours, Garden Passes and the North Carolina History Center. Please see our website for an updated schedule, tryonpalace.org.

Tryon Palace apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of Holiday Cheer. Ticket holders will be given the option for a refund, or have the opportunity to donate their ticket price in support of Tryon Palace. Patrons who purchased their tickets online are encouraged to watch their email in the coming days for full details. Ticket holders who purchased in-person can call 800-767-1560 for a refund, or choose to donate as well.

2020 has been a year of unexpected challenges and change. Tryon Palace wishes everyone a joyous Holiday Season, and a healthy and happy New Year.

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace