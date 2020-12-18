We’re doing our best to connect you with the community during the Pandemic. Please mask up, watch your distance, and wash your hands for each other and our healthcare workers!

Regional Library offers Digital Book Club: Big Fish by Daniel Wallace

December 18, 2020

Big Fish by Daniel Wallace

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Join the Craven-Pamlico Regional Library in a Digital Book Club of mythic proportions as we read Big Fish by Daniel Wallace.

Register by emailing adultprograms@nbccpl.org or calling the New Bern-Craven County Public Library at 252-638-7807.

Digital copies of the book, both eBook and audio, are available for check out via Hoopla, and NCLive’s Homegrown Collection library.biblioboard.com/home.

By Chris Baker, Adult Services Librarian, New Bern-Craven County Public Library