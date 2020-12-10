New Bern Civic Theatre 2020 Christmas Movie Series

Merry Christmas! NBCT is delighted to present the 2020 Christmas Series. Join us and enjoy the spirit of the holidays with classic movies on the big screen.

Friday, December 11th at 8 p.m. – Gremlins (1984) Rated PG-13.

Tickets are $7 (not including sales tax)

A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell him the ‘mogwai’ but sells it to him with the warning to never expose him to bright light, water, or to feed him after midnight. All of this happens, and the result is a gang of gremlins that decide to tear up the town on Christmas Eve.

Saturday, December 12th at 8 p.m. – White Christmas (1954)

Tickets are $7 (not including sales tax)

Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Waverly (Dean Jagger), the boys’ commander in World War II, who, they learn, is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So what’s the foursome to do but plan a yuletide miracle: a fun-filled musical extravaganza that’s sure to put Waverly and his business in the black!

Sunday, December 13th at 2 p.m. – ELF (2003) Rated PG.

Tickets are $5 (not including sales tax)

Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

Each movie showing is limited to 78 tickets, per Governor Cooper’s Phase 3 Executive Order limiting movie theaters to 30% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Masks will be required to be worn at all movie showings.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 252-633-0567 or by ordering online at newberncivictheatre.org. Visit us at facebook.com/newberncivictheatre.org

By Angelina Doyle, Executive Director, New Bern Civic Theatre