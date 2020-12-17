New Bern Breakfast Rotary Offers Scholarships To Craven Community College

At a recent meeting of the New Bern Breakfast Rotary club, President Don Masch presented a check for $2,000 to Raymond Staats, President of Craven Community College. This donation will allow for a scholarship of $1,000 to a student enrolled in the college’s nursing program and five $200 scholarships for students attending the VOLT Center. The College will select the students for these presentations.

“We are pleased to include these vocational-based scholarships as part of our support to our community,” said President Donald Masch. “We annually present five $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in New Bern each year, but we wanted to expand this program to focus on students attending local college and technical programs,” Masch explained.

Submitted by: Deedra Durocher on behalf of Don Masch