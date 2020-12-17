We’re doing our best to connect you with the community during the Pandemic. Please mask up, watch your distance, and wash your hands for each other and our healthcare workers!

New Bern Breakfast Rotary Offers Scholarships To Craven Community College

December 16, 2020
Scholarship for Volt Center
L-R: Gary Boucher, Vice President for Students; Charles Wethington, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement; Don Masch, Rotary President; Raymond Staats, President of Craven Community College; and Eddie Foster, Executive Director at the VOLT Center.

At a recent meeting of the New Bern Breakfast Rotary club, President Don Masch presented a check for $2,000 to Raymond Staats, President of Craven Community College. This donation will allow for a scholarship of $1,000 to a student enrolled in the college’s nursing program and five $200 scholarships for students attending the VOLT Center. The College will select the students for these presentations.

“We are pleased to include these vocational-based scholarships as part of our support to our community,” said President Donald Masch. “We annually present five $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in New Bern each year, but we wanted to expand this program to focus on students attending local college and technical programs,” Masch explained.

