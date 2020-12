Marines Tour New Bern Battlefield Park

Twenty-two members of Marine Wing Communications Squadron – 28 from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point took a guided tour of the New Bern Battlefield Park on December 4, 2020 to learn about New Bern’s role in its first major engagement in the Civil War. The unit, known as the Spartans, viewed the fighting positions in the park while hearing tour guide Jon Miller describe how the battle unfolded. The tour was organized by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Margoupis and the group was led by the squadron commander Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Tsirlis.

Battlefield Park Site manager, Jon Miller invites all to take advantage of this outdoor learning opportunity. If you are looking for an outside experience during these Covid times, or to simply take a break with a walk in the woods, Battlefield Park is an excellent choice.

New Bern Battlefield Park is owned and operated by the New Bern Historical Society. The Park is located about five miles south of New Bern, at 300 Battlefield Parkway, just off Hwy 70 at the entrance to the Taberna sub-division. This unique portion of the Civil War Battle of New Bern site is preserved in its original, natural state. The battlefield is open to the public and features a self-guided tour through the area on carefully placed paths. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or www.NewBernHistorical.org

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by: Kathy Morrison on Behalf of Mickey Miller, Executive Director