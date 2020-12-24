Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 168

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Pat Drake, Susan Moffat-Thomas, Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests: Chris Baker and Jeff Shultze.

Watch:



Listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Show notes:

00:52 – Trivia Contest Question

1:41 – Looking forward to the Holiday Season and 2021

2:07 – The Adventures of Pat Drake and Mack Paul

2:25 – Pet Parade

3:23 – 100 Collard Plants – Best Crop Ever

4:22 – Colonial Branch of the English Speaking Union

5:40 – Hit the restart button

6:14 – Heart Healthy Diet

8:21 – Wreaths Across America – New Bern National Cemetery

10:00 – Special Thanks to Kevin Yates

11:25 – FEMA Emergency Management Training and Collaboration

13:30 – Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Survey

16:12 – Giving during the Holidays

18:48 – Zoom with Family and Friends

19:19 – Symbolically Adopt a Panda, Horse or Animal as a Gift

21:18 – Interview with Chris Baker, Adult Services Librarian, New Bern-Craven County Public Library

21:45 – The Bookwoman of Troublesome Creek about Pack Horse Librarians

23:00 – Bridging the Digital Divide

26:03 – Digital Book Clubs

26:47 – Visit the Library

27:27 – Statewide Read Program

28:20 – Storytime with Children

29:03 – American Library Association COVID-19 Safety Measures

31:08 – Archiving in Real Time

35:36 – Virtual Calls and Videos

37:26 – Interview with Jeff Schulze, The Volt Center at Craven Community College

38:25 – Diesel Technology System Programs

40:30 – Welding Program

41:07 – NC Education Resiliency Funding

52:58 – New Small Businesses

54:46 – Trivia Answer

57:50 – Joke TIme

58:13 – New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club Scholarships

59:04 – Drive-Thru Nativity

59:39 – COVID-19 Vaccines in Eastern NC

Join us on January 7 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by emailing info@newbernnow.com.

Wendy Card