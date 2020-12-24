Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 168

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Pat Drake, Susan Moffat-Thomas, Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests: Chris Baker and Jeff Shultze.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:52 – Trivia Contest Question
1:41 – Looking forward to the Holiday Season and 2021
2:07 – The Adventures of Pat Drake and Mack Paul
2:25 – Pet Parade
3:23 – 100 Collard Plants – Best Crop Ever
4:22 – Colonial Branch of the English Speaking Union
5:40 – Hit the restart button
6:14 – Heart Healthy Diet
8:21 – Wreaths Across America – New Bern National Cemetery
10:00 – Special Thanks to Kevin Yates
11:25 – FEMA Emergency Management Training and Collaboration
13:30 – Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Survey
16:12 – Giving during the Holidays
18:48 – Zoom with Family and Friends
19:19 – Symbolically Adopt a Panda, Horse or Animal as a Gift
21:18 – Interview with Chris Baker, Adult Services Librarian, New Bern-Craven County Public Library
21:45 – The Bookwoman of Troublesome Creek about Pack Horse Librarians
23:00 – Bridging the Digital Divide
26:03 – Digital Book Clubs
26:47 – Visit the Library
27:27 – Statewide Read Program
28:20 – Storytime with Children
29:03 – American Library Association COVID-19 Safety Measures
31:08 – Archiving in Real Time
35:36 – Virtual Calls and Videos
37:26 – Interview with Jeff Schulze, The Volt Center at Craven Community College
38:25 – Diesel Technology System Programs
40:30 – Welding Program
41:07 – NC Education Resiliency Funding
52:58 – New Small Businesses
54:46 – Trivia Answer
57:50 – Joke TIme
58:13 – New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club Scholarships
59:04 – Drive-Thru Nativity
59:39 – COVID-19 Vaccines in Eastern NC
Join us on January 7 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by emailing info@newbernnow.com.
