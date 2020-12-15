Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 167

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Talina Massey (BrainTap), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests: Alderwoman Jameesha Harris, Joey Jones, and Angelina Doyle.

Watch:

Listen:

Show Notes:

00:51 – Trivia Contest Question

2:22 – Gingerbread House Contest

4:27 – Happenings in New Bern

4:53 – How to be safe during the Holidays

5:14 – Nonprofit Memberships as Gifts

5:44 – Craven Arts Council and Gallery at the Bank of the Arts

6:00 – Dayton Vesper in Concert

6:20 – Young Urban Professionals of ENC

6:50 – Craven County Branch of the NAACP

7:48 – Stanley White Public Input Advisory Meeting

11:09 – Interview with Alderwoman Jameesha Harris

12:19 – COVID-19 testing and public safety measures

19:56 – Best Business Practices related to COVID-19 Positive Cases

22:26 – Alderman Best selected as Mayor Pro Tem

24:18 – Interview with Novelist Joey Jones

25:38 – When The Rivers Rise

27:55 – Fundraiser for Photographer Bob Peele

32:46 – Interview with Angelina Doyle, Executive Director, New Bern Civic Theatre

33:31 – Community Thrives Challenge

34:09 – Christmas Movie Series

41:14 – Trivia Answer

42:00 – Difficult times during the Holidays

43:00 – Coping with Stress

44:06 – Braintap

46:02 – Smoking Cessation

47:10 – Take a Brain Break

50:00 – Treatment received from CarolinaEast Health System

51:08 – Coastal Women’s Forum – Networking Opportunity

51:37 – Promise Place

52:14 – Alignable Meetup

52:58 – DoubleTree by Hilton New Bern

53:25 – Free COVID-19 Testing

54:17 – Habitat for Humanity of Craven County – ReStore InStore Silent Auction

55:18 – Joke Time

56:19 – Congratulations James Lawrence

57:15 – Black Powder Fireworks Display

Join us on January 7 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card