Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 167

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Talina Massey (BrainTap), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests: Alderwoman Jameesha Harris, Joey Jones, and Angelina Doyle.
00:51 – Trivia Contest Question
2:22 – Gingerbread House Contest
4:27 – Happenings in New Bern
4:53 – How to be safe during the Holidays
5:14 – Nonprofit Memberships as Gifts
5:44 – Craven Arts Council and Gallery at the Bank of the Arts
6:00 – Dayton Vesper in Concert
6:20 – Young Urban Professionals of ENC
6:50 – Craven County Branch of the NAACP
7:48 – Stanley White Public Input Advisory Meeting
11:09 – Interview with Alderwoman Jameesha Harris
12:19 – COVID-19 testing and public safety measures
19:56 – Best Business Practices related to COVID-19 Positive Cases
22:26 – Alderman Best selected as Mayor Pro Tem
24:18 – Interview with Novelist Joey Jones
25:38 – When The Rivers Rise
27:55 – Fundraiser for Photographer Bob Peele
32:46 – Interview with Angelina Doyle, Executive Director, New Bern Civic Theatre
33:31 – Community Thrives Challenge
34:09 – Christmas Movie Series
41:14 – Trivia Answer
42:00 – Difficult times during the Holidays
43:00 – Coping with Stress
44:06 – Braintap
46:02 – Smoking Cessation
47:10 – Take a Brain Break
50:00 – Treatment received from CarolinaEast Health System
51:08 – Coastal Women’s Forum – Networking Opportunity
51:37 – Promise Place
52:14 – Alignable Meetup
52:58 – DoubleTree by Hilton New Bern
53:25 – Free COVID-19 Testing
54:17 – Habitat for Humanity of Craven County – ReStore InStore Silent Auction
55:18 – Joke Time
56:19 – Congratulations James Lawrence
57:15 – Black Powder Fireworks Display
Join us on January 7 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
