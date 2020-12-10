Live from Mali – Dance to Lift Spirits and Build Young Lives

Atlantic Dance Theatre Announces Launch of In-School Programming

Atlantic Dance Theatre is pleased to announce the launch of ADT’s youth programs for 2021, Dance to Lift Spirits and Build Young Lives on Friday, December 4 at Comfort Elementary School with a joyous, exciting West African dance class taught by Guest Teacher Solo in a Zoom class live from Mali. The class was streamed simultaneously to eight classrooms and students not on campus! Solo (Souleymane Sana) is a famous dancer and teacher who shares his love of dance by teaching in Mali, West Africa and in the United States as well as other countries. He is a US Citizen, currently living in Bamako, the capital of Mali in western Africa. He also resides in New Bern, NC. https://www.solosana.com/

“On behalf of Jones County Public Schools, I would like to thank you for providing this wonderful opportunity to our students! Solo is amazing and the positive energy he brings is much needed at this time.” Bryce Marquis, Director of Educational Programs, Jones County Schools.

“I want to say what a total pleasure it was to be at Comfort Elementary today. I was extremely impressed with everyone I came in contact with at the school from start to finish. The children were engaged and asked some of the most thoughtful questions of Solo at the end. They were joyful as they danced and laughed. Happiness was everywhere, which was the goal! Solo was a wonderful, fun, engaging teacher not to mention entertaining, kind and amazing to watch! We at Atlantic Dance Theatre, with your help and cooperation, are so pleased to be able to bring such joy to these children. Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for the organization from all parties. You made my weekend!” Kindest regards and thanks, Joan Taylor, ADT board member.

ADT thanks Bryce Marquis and Stella Downs, Principal at Comfort Elementary School, as well as Joan Taylor and Zyck Baggett for amazing planning and implementation. What a wonderful day and school. Huge classrooms, safe spacing, positive, relaxed atmosphere and engaged students.

Also, ADT thanks the Harold H. Bate Foundation, Inc. and our individual donors for supporting this project. Thank you, Bob Mackowski and Craven Community College, Small Business Council for photos and video! Thank you all…Elizabeth Pope for ADT.

Atlantic Dance Theatre is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit service organization for dance. Our mission is to raise the visibility of concert dance and to share the joy of dance with underserved youth. For more information please see our website and Facebook page: http://www.atlanticdancetheatre.org http://www.facebook.com/atlanticdancetheatre

By Elizabeth Pope, Executive Director, Atlantic Dance Theatre