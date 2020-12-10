It’s All About Art at ReStore’s InStore Silent Auction for December

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore InStore Silent Auction for the month of December opens on Friday, December 4 and will close on Tuesday, December 22 at 12 p.m. Starting bids for this month’s 16 items range from $15 to $150, so there is something in everyone’s price range for that special Christmas gift.

“This month features a number of local artists and we are hoping that these wonderful pieces will find their way into local homes over the holiday season,” said Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager. Artists have donated their original works in a variety of media, including prints, watercolors, oils, and drawings. Other pieces have come from donations made to the ReStore that fit this month’s theme featuring art items.

If you participated in the Trent River Raft Race of 2018, you will want this treasured print by New Bern artist, Bernice J Abraham. This watercolor features the Lickety Split and Ole Yeller rafts on the river with a red orange sail and a purple and black duck in the foreground. The numbered print is 200/250 and is printed on Premium Giclee Paper by Finer Works in San Antonio, Texas. Bernice has supported Habitat for Humanity in the past by participating in the popular Chair-ity Auction of 2017 with a painted chair. The Raft Race print measures 16” x 12”, and it is matted but unframed.

Due to the Christmas holiday, this month’s Auction has a shorter time period, from December 4th through noon on December 22nd, so be sure to get in soon to place your bid, especially if you are selecting one of these special items for a Christmas gift.

Registration is required, at no charge, to receive a Bidder Number each month. Bidders can revisit the Silent Auction any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on a desired item. When the InStore Silent Auction is closed each month, the winning bidder is notified and has two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick it up at the ReStore. Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern. Store hours for checking out this month’s Auction, and to place bids, are Tuesdays, 10:00-5:00, and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County recently celebrated their 70th Home Dedication for a single mom with three young children who will get to celebrate Christmas in their new home. New construction is going well on home #71 in Duffyfield and a recent ground breaking for #72 in the Pembroke community will keep volunteers busy. The Neighborhood Revitalization Program continues to repair homes following damages from Hurricane Florence or other individuals who qualify for the program. Volunteers for either new construction or repairs, as well as for the ReStore, are always needed and welcome. Contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Michelle Hooper at 252-633-9599.

Anyone interested in donating gently used items to the ReStore is encouraged to contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager at 252-633-5512 for further information. Pick up services can be scheduled for larger items.

By Deedra Durocher on behalf of Evelyn Richards