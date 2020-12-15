Grants awarded by Partners In Education to A.H. Bangert Elementary

Congratulations to the awesome team at A.H. Bangert Elementary on winning $7,679.98 in grants from Craven County Partners In Education! Pictured are some very happy teachers receiving their checks and awards!
Twin Rivers Artists Association Art Grant:
Elementary, Young Graphic Designers, $250 – Andrew Craddock, A.H. Bangert Elementary
The Bate Foundation Individual School Grant:
Learning Finds A Way: Connect Crates, $4,439.55 – Catherine Alligood, principal, Andrew Craddock, Myriah Harkley, and Brian Swicegood, A.H. Bangert Elementary
Fall Cycle PIE Grants:
- Coping Kits, $738.81 – Sara Foster, A.H. Bangert Elementary
- A Novel Idea – Quality Digital Books for Kindergarten Readers, $1,284.00 – Jennifer Robson, Jennifer Benton, Linda Barnes and Nicy Cooper, A.H. Bangert Elementary School
- If the Shoebox Fits, Put a Task in it!!, $967.62 – Kimberly Lassiter, A.H. Bangert Elementary
By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education