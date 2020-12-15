We’re doing our best to connect you with the community during the Pandemic. Please mask up, watch your distance, and wash your hands for each other and our healthcare workers!

Grants awarded by Partners In Education to A.H. Bangert Elementary

December 14, 2020

A.H. Bangert Elementary Novel Idea

Congratulations to the awesome team at A.H. Bangert Elementary on winning $7,679.98 in grants from Craven County Partners In Education!  Pictured are some very happy teachers receiving their checks and awards!

Twin Rivers Artists Association Art Grant:

Art Grant - AHB - Craddock

Elementary, Young Graphic Designers, $250 – Andrew Craddock, A.H. Bangert Elementary

The Bate Foundation Individual School Grant:

AHB - Bate Grant

Learning Finds A Way:  Connect Crates, $4,439.55 – Catherine Alligood, principal, Andrew Craddock, Myriah Harkley, and Brian Swicegood, A.H. Bangert Elementary

AHB - Coping Kits

Fall Cycle PIE Grants:

  • Coping Kits, $738.81 – Sara Foster, A.H. Bangert Elementary
  • A Novel Idea – Quality Digital Books for Kindergarten Readers, $1,284.00 – Jennifer Robson, Jennifer Benton, Linda Barnes and Nicy Cooper, A.H. Bangert Elementary School
  • If the Shoebox Fits, Put a Task in it!!, $967.62 – Kimberly Lassiter, A.H. Bangert Elementary

AHB - Lassiter

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education