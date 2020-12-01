Editorial: Special Thanks to CarolinaEast Health System’s Team

I spent most of Thanksgiving weekend in CarolinaEast Medical Center. I had a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) aka mini stroke on Friday. It was a wake-up call that prompted me to make lifestyle changes. Most importantly, kicking the smoking habit. I’m embarrassed to say that I’ve been “trying to quit” for years. There’s no more “trying”…I quit.

Thank you to the physicians, nurses, aides, technicians, custodians, and everyone who is working around the clock to do the best they can for our community during this pandemic. I received high quality, professional, and friendly care from everyone involved.

I believe the least we as a community can do is follow public health measures to help decrease the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

I’m taking a little time off and hope to be back soon.

Please let me know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

Wendy Card