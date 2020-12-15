Beatrice Smith appointed to fill the late Commissioner Johnnie Sampson Jr.’s Seat

Board of Education Member, Mrs. Beatrice Smith, appointed to fill Board of Commissioners vacancy of the late Mr. Johnnie Sampson.

This morning at the December 14, 2020 Craven County Board of Commissioners meeting, the Board voted to appoint Mrs. Beatrice Smith, current member of the Craven County Board of Education to fill the seat vacated by the passing of Mr. Johnnie Sampson in district 3. Mrs. Beatrice Smith has been a member of the Craven County Board of Education since her election in November of 2002. Mrs. Beatrice Smith began her career as an educator in Craven County Schools as a teacher, rising through the ranks as a director of Federal Programs and principal. Mrs. Smith retired as the principal at Graham A. Barden Elementary in 1997. Her service in the role of teacher and school leader was focused on what taking actions that served the academic, social and emotional, and physical development of the children in Craven County Schools. The students in her care and under her supervision saw great success as a result of her leadership and the teams she surrounded herself with in her school.

On December 2, 2002, Mrs. Beatrice was sworn in as a member of the Craven County Board of Education. She has provided consistent service, steady leadership, and displayed an unwavering commitment to the same values of student-centered excellence and a focus on people that she did in the classroom and in the school office. Chairman Frances Boomer has the following to offer about the leadership of Mrs. Beatrice Smith’s service on the Craven County Board of Education,

“I have had the privilege, joy, and opportunity of knowing Mrs. Beatrice Smith for many years. She is one of the first educators I had the honor of working with when I began my journey as a professional educator. Mrs. Smith has impacted my life in so many positive ways. As a board member, I have seen Mrs. Smith’s compassion for doing what is right for others, especially the children of Craven County Schools. This service will transcend to all citizens of Craven County. Her love for people is the driving force that motivates her to be a true servant leader. We are excited to see Mrs. Beatrice Smith serve the children of Craven County Schools in a different capacity. We look forward to the continued strong relationship that the Board of Education enjoys with the Board of County Commissioners. Our boards have demonstrated what is possible with true partnership and cooperation. This is yet another opportunity to strengthen our work for children and the citizens of Craven County together.”

Mrs. Beatrice Smith will be sworn in as a member of the Board of Commissioners on January 4, 2021. She will resign her seat as a member of the Craven County Board of Education before being sworn in as a Commissioner. The Craven County Board of Education will then begin the process of filling the vacancy that Mrs. Beatrice Smith leaves as she makes this important transition in accordance with Craven County Board of Education policy and its established processes.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools