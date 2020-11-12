As each day passes, we are getting closer to Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Our wreath count continues to grow, we currently have over 1,000 wreaths sponsored. While that number isn’t where we would like it to be, considering all the restrictions this year, we are doing well.

Due to the restrictions being placed upon the cemetery due to COVID-19, this year’s Wreaths Across America event will look very different than we are accustomed to. There will not be a traditional ceremony, guest speaker, etc.

Only 50 people will be allowed in the cemetery at a time. Masks must be worn while inside the cemetery, and individuals/groups that do not live together shall follow social distancing guidelines. Regardless of your personal opinions about the restrictions, these are the guidelines that we must follow in order to still be allowed to place wreaths. I ask each of you to work with us to make this event as memorable as any other year.

One of the methods that we are adjusting to the requirements that we have to work around is a signup sheet for volunteers. Volunteers that want to place wreaths need to sign up via the Wreaths Across America website. Please only sign up for the number of spaces needed for your group and only sign up for one session. Each session will last 30 minutes. Each person will be given a set number of wreaths to place, this number will be determined by how many wreaths are sponsored and how many volunteers sign up.

For volunteers that have family or loved ones interred at the New Bern National Cemetery, please do not sign up for a slot, reply to this email and I will arrange for you to attend the 9:00am session.

Volunteers can sign up here: wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/16691/Overview/?relatedId=0

Please help us spread the word about the sign up process. This information will also be distributed via the WAA message system (to previous donors) and our Facebook page, Wreaths Across America-New Bern.

By Kevin Yates, Location Coordinator, Wreaths Across America – New Bern