Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary – Fall Cycle International Paper Math & Science Grant

Melanie Ross and Maggie Rogers, with Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary, were awarded a Fall Cycle International Paper Math & Science Grant of $250 to support science standards in the classroom. The grant, administered by Partners In Education, is titled, “The Force is Strong… in Magnets.” Ms. Ross and Ms. Rogers explained in their grant, “The goal for this project is to provide each student with a magnet kit. Students will use their magnet kit to understand how physical science works. Students participate at their desks while following along with a teacher. Each kit will be cleaned and sanitized after each use.”

Shown is Tiffany York, assistant principal at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary, presenting the check to Ms. Ross and Ms. Rogers.

To learn more about Partners In Education, visit cravenpartners.com.

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education