Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot 2020

The 13th Annual Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot, presented by CarolinaEast Health System, will be held virtually between November 25 and November 28.

Proceeds benefit the Twin Rivers YMCA. Participants can choose between a 10k competitive run or a 5k run/walk. Race Director and Twin Rivers YMCA Health & Wellness Director, Kira Parker stated, “We are excited to be able to preserve this annual tradition, even with the limitations COVID has presented. The silver lining of a virtual race is you are able take part no matter where you are.” Mrs. Parker laughed and added, “We will miss being out with the ‘early birds’ on Thanksgiving morning but hope that we can resume with in-person races next year.” She encouraged participants to involve their families and favorite jogging pups.

Registration is now open at trymca.org. Upon completing registration, all participants will immediately receive instructions on how to participate in the virtual race via the RaceJoy app. Commemorative T-Shirts will be provided to each registered participant. Cost is $38 for the 5k and $43 for the 10k.

The Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. For a description of programs, visit the website at trymca.org.

By Kelly Millington, Director of Financial Development, Twin Rivers YMCA