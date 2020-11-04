Twin Rivers Artists Association Grant

Partners In Education was recently awarded $2,000 from Twin Rivers Artists Association (TRAA) to be used for grant money for art teachers in Craven County Schools.

The grants are awarded to art teachers based on imaginative and creative art programs for their students.

Pictured (left to right) are Patricia Eglinton with Twin Rivers Artists Association and Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Partners In Education.

To learn more about TRAA, visit traa.wildapricot.org, and to learn more about PIE, visit cravenpartner.com.

By Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners in Education