Tryon Palace is Honoring Veterans with Free Garden Passes

On Wednesday, November 11, for Veteran’s Day, Tryon Palace is honoring all who serve or have served our country in the military. There will be Free Garden Passes for all active duty and military veterans and their spouses and dependent children.

Executive Director, Bill McCrea says “Tryon Palace appreciates the service of veterans and the sacrifices of their families. We welcome the immediate family of veterans to enjoy the Palace Gardens as a brief respite from the stress of the day.”

The gardens are open from 10 a.m. – 5 a.m. on Veteran’s Day. The Palace is open and available for timed first-floor tours from 12 – 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the Waystation, located on the corner of Pollock and George Streets.

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Media Contact