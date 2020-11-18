The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic Operated by Hope for The Warriors Opens Virtually

Jacksonville Mental Health Clinic Ready to Serve Post-9/11 Veterans and Military Families

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is proud to announce the opening of The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors, which is now offering virtual mental health services for post-9/11 veterans and military families.

CVN is partnering with Hope For The Warriors to open and operate the 5,300-square-foot Henderson Drive clinic, which is currently undergoing renovations. While the clinic is under construction, clients are virtually receiving treatment in the privacy and comfort of their homes through CVN Telehealth, a face-to-face video therapy. The physical location is slated to open in spring 2021 and is located at 3245 Henderson Drive.

The clinic offers brief evidence-based, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems. Services are available regardless of discharge status, role in uniform, combat experience, ability to pay or insurance.

In addition to providing care to those within reach of the Jacksonville location, the new Cohen Clinic will work with the existing Cohen Clinic in Fayetteville, N.C., to offer telehealth services to up to 100,000 potential clients across North Carolina.

“We are very pleased to expand on the mental health services being offered in the Jacksonville area,” said CVN President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. “We also are here to serve the military family, as we know the stresses of service impact the entire family unit and not just those in uniform. Across our network of clinics, family members are roughly half of our client population and we expect to see a large number of families in this new location.”

Joining the Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors as clinic director is Beverly King, LCMHCS, CCTP. King has over 15 years of experience running mental health clinics and organizations. King has a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Radford University and a bachelor’s in psychology from Appalachian State University. She is a licensed clinical mental health counselor supervisor and a certified clinical trauma professional.

“Hope For The Warriors is deeply rooted in the Jacksonville community,” said Hope For The Warriors President and CEO Robin Kelleher. “We were founded aboard Camp Lejeune in 2006, and even though we’ve expanded our presence nationally and virtually, we’ve never wavered in serving the warrior community in our home base. This partnership with Cohen Veterans Network allows us to deepen our impact in North Carolina and combine resources that will result in life-transforming mental health support for the area’s veterans and their families.”

Cohen Veterans Network currently has 19 clinics in operation across the country and plans to have 25 clinics by the end of 2021.

For more information on the Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors in Jacksonville, N.C., visit: hopeforthewarriors.org/cohenclinic, email cohenclinic@hopeforthewarriors.org or call (910) 388-5232.

About Cohen Veterans Network: The Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, and operates a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and their families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. Learn more about CVN.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 33,500 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 150 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of over 27,500 since 2010. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

By Erin McCloskey