New Bern Chamber of Commerce and New Bern Giv3 Host New, COVID-Friendly Giving Tuesday Event – “Carry It Forward”

The New Bern Chamber of Commerce and the New Bern Giv3 Committee will present “Carry it Forward: A FUNdraiser for Nonprofits” on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. This new and COVID-friendly event has been created to celebrate Giving Tuesday, an international philanthropic movement, as well as generate awareness for the many nonprofits in New Bern and the surrounding areas.

The Giving Tuesday event will be held at Union Point Park in New Bern, NC from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will feature a donation drive-thru, live holiday concert, and food truck. Local nonprofits will be represented, and guests are encouraged to make charitable contributions or give a cheer for their favorite nonprofits.

Kick off the holiday season with a live holiday concert performed by New Bern’s Strung Together at the Union Point Park gazebo. Bring your own chair and obey social distancing guidelines. The Tiny Tornado food truck will be providing free hamburgers and waters for attendees. Donations to Tiny Tornado are welcomed. Masks and Social Distancing Required.

New Bern Giv3 Committee Leader Tharesa Lee said, “This is the perfect year to change our approach on Giving Tuesday. COVID-19 has made many of our nonprofits think outside of the box on how to serve our community effectively and safely. Now we have the opportunity to serve and celebrate these wonderful nonprofits. We hope folks will attend, wearing their masks, and enjoy the season of giving with us.”

By Erin S. Langley, Associate Director of Financial Development, Twin Rivers YMCA