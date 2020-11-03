Living in New Bern and Beyond Show – Episode 163

Healthcare Heroes Dealing with COVID-19, Halloween, Turkey Trot, and Local Resources

The Podsquad connects you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: George Oliver (Law Offices of Oliver & Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Kelly Millington and Jim Davis.

Watch:

Listen:

Podcast Show notes:

00:57 – Trivia Contest Question

2:52 – NC State Emergency Veterinary School

4:32 – Animal Care Center of New Bern

7:10 – Mark Stevens, City Manager

7:40 – Catching up with The Podsquad

9:20 – Daylight Savings Time

9:40 – Check your Smoke Detector Batteries

10:03 – Banjoy

10:35 – Neuse River Ramblers

10:57 – Halloween

13:35 –Interview with Kelly Millington, Director of Financial Development, Twin Rivers YMCA

14:10 – Turkey Trot

16:35 – Twin Rivers YMCA Programs

19:05 – Turkey Trot Mascot

22:35 – Blood Drives at the Twin Rivers YMCA

24:15 – Interview with Jim Davis, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Nursing at CarolinaEast Medical Center

24:50 – COVID-19 Patients at CarolinaEast

26:15 – CarolinaEast Team Emotional Battles

27:36 – Stress Debriefings

28:11 – Celebrating Every Discharge

28:25 – How the Community can help CarolinaEast and Healthcare Providers

29:00 – COVID-19 Transmission

29:50 – What to do if someone you know tests positive for the virus

31:20 – What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms

34:20 – Blue Lighted Hearts in support of Healthcare Heroes

35:19 – Featured Artist: Lisa Bisbee-Lentz

36:20 – Ringing the Bell for lives lost to the virus

37:05 – Voting

39:20 – Thanks to Craven County Board of Elections

40:16 – NC Phase 3 Reopening

40:53 – NC Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program

41:35 – NC 211 Hotline

41:59 – Joke Time

41:59 – Beary Merry Christmas

44:30 – Street Closures in Downtown New Bern

45:15 – Preschooler Parade

46:55 – Old City Garage renovated into Diesel & Heavy Equipment Training Center

48:38 – New Bern Parks & Recreation receives National Accreditation

49:11 – Drive-in Movies

49:57 – City received Certificate of Authorization from the FAA for Drone Program

55:20 – Distribution of Masks, Gloves, Hand Sanitizer and Candy

56:30 – Trivia Contest Answer

58:18 – Joke Time

Wendy Card