Living in New Bern and Beyond Show – Episode 163

Healthcare Heroes Dealing with COVID-19, Halloween, Turkey Trot, and Local Resources
The Podsquad connects you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: George Oliver (Law Offices of Oliver & Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Kelly Millington and Jim Davis.
Watch:
Listen:
Podcast Show notes:
00:57 – Trivia Contest Question
2:52 – NC State Emergency Veterinary School
4:32 – Animal Care Center of New Bern
7:10 – Mark Stevens, City Manager
7:40 – Catching up with The Podsquad
9:20 – Daylight Savings Time
9:40 – Check your Smoke Detector Batteries
10:03 – Banjoy
10:35 – Neuse River Ramblers
10:57 – Halloween
13:35 –Interview with Kelly Millington, Director of Financial Development, Twin Rivers YMCA
14:10 – Turkey Trot
16:35 – Twin Rivers YMCA Programs
19:05 – Turkey Trot Mascot
22:35 – Blood Drives at the Twin Rivers YMCA
24:15 – Interview with Jim Davis, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Nursing at CarolinaEast Medical Center
24:50 – COVID-19 Patients at CarolinaEast
26:15 – CarolinaEast Team Emotional Battles
27:36 – Stress Debriefings
28:11 – Celebrating Every Discharge
28:25 – How the Community can help CarolinaEast and Healthcare Providers
29:00 – COVID-19 Transmission
29:50 – What to do if someone you know tests positive for the virus
31:20 – What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms
34:20 – Blue Lighted Hearts in support of Healthcare Heroes
35:19 – Featured Artist: Lisa Bisbee-Lentz
36:20 – Ringing the Bell for lives lost to the virus
37:05 – Voting
39:20 – Thanks to Craven County Board of Elections
40:16 – NC Phase 3 Reopening
40:53 – NC Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program
41:35 – NC 211 Hotline
41:59 – Joke Time
41:59 – Beary Merry Christmas
44:30 – Street Closures in Downtown New Bern
45:15 – Preschooler Parade
46:55 – Old City Garage renovated into Diesel & Heavy Equipment Training Center
48:38 – New Bern Parks & Recreation receives National Accreditation
49:11 – Drive-in Movies
49:57 – City received Certificate of Authorization from the FAA for Drone Program
55:20 – Distribution of Masks, Gloves, Hand Sanitizer and Candy
56:30 – Trivia Contest Answer
58:18 – Joke Time
Join us on November 5 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
