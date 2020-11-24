Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 166

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests: Tharesa Lee, Erin Langley, and Pinkie Moore.

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

00:40 – Trivia Contest Question

3:00 – Precision Molding

4:40 – New Bern Battlefield Park

5:48 – Gingerbread House Contest

9:12 – City Receives Grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Federation

10:15 – Bear Plaza

10:35 – Beary Merry Christmas Volunteers

11:25 – Santa House

12:00 – National Car Company films commercial in Downtown New Bern

12:55 – Sleepy Hollow

14:51 – Christmas presents for Children in need

15:17 – Coat Drive hosted by Flemming Chiropractic Wellness Center

16:00 – Toys for Tots

16:30 – Boys & Girls Club

16:55 – Magnolia Jane Angel Tree

17:30 – Social Media Minute

17:58 – Young Urban Professionals of ENC

18:36 – Interview with Tharesa Lee and Erin Langley, New Bern Giv3

19:22 – Giving Tuesday

21:17 – “Carry it Forward”

22:27 – New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Council

24:50 – Nonprofit Row

25:30 – Strung Together Band Holiday Concert

26:10 – Tiny Tornado Food Truck

29:14 – Operation Give Thanks

30:02 – Community Artists Gallery and Studios Cold Weather Clothing Drive

30:48 – Unity Project

31:25 – Twin Rivers Turkey Trot

33:47 – Martin Marietta Park

33:09 – Darby the Arson K-9

34:00 – Interview with Pinkie Moore, Craven Smart Start

36:40 – Benefits of Virtual Events

43:07 – Craven Smart Start Holiday Hustle

44:00 – Dolly Parton Imagination Library

46:55 – Reach Out and Read

49:30 – Craven County Health Department Resources

49:45 – The Christmas Shop – Carrie on NC

49:52 – Department of Social Services – Hope Resource Center

52:00 – Joke Time

53:55 – Trivia Answer

54:35 – Catching up with the Podsquad

Join us on December 3 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card