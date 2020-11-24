Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 166

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests: Tharesa Lee, Erin Langley, and Pinkie Moore.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:40 – Trivia Contest Question
3:00 – Precision Molding
4:40 – New Bern Battlefield Park
5:48 – Gingerbread House Contest
9:12 – City Receives Grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Federation
10:15 – Bear Plaza
10:35 – Beary Merry Christmas Volunteers
11:25 – Santa House
12:00 – National Car Company films commercial in Downtown New Bern
12:55 – Sleepy Hollow
14:51 – Christmas presents for Children in need
15:17 – Coat Drive hosted by Flemming Chiropractic Wellness Center
16:00 – Toys for Tots
16:30 – Boys & Girls Club
16:55 – Magnolia Jane Angel Tree
17:30 – Social Media Minute
17:58 – Young Urban Professionals of ENC
18:36 – Interview with Tharesa Lee and Erin Langley, New Bern Giv3
19:22 – Giving Tuesday
21:17 – “Carry it Forward”
22:27 – New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Council
24:50 – Nonprofit Row
25:30 – Strung Together Band Holiday Concert
26:10 – Tiny Tornado Food Truck
29:14 – Operation Give Thanks
30:02 – Community Artists Gallery and Studios Cold Weather Clothing Drive
30:48 – Unity Project
31:25 – Twin Rivers Turkey Trot
33:47 – Martin Marietta Park
33:09 – Darby the Arson K-9
34:00 – Interview with Pinkie Moore, Craven Smart Start
36:40 – Benefits of Virtual Events
43:07 – Craven Smart Start Holiday Hustle
44:00 – Dolly Parton Imagination Library
46:55 – Reach Out and Read
49:30 – Craven County Health Department Resources
49:45 – The Christmas Shop – Carrie on NC
49:52 – Department of Social Services – Hope Resource Center
52:00 – Joke Time
53:55 – Trivia Answer
54:35 – Catching up with the Podsquad
Join us on December 3 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
