Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 165

Preparing for Holiday Celebrations during the Pandemic
We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Kevin Yates and Darlene Brown.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:48 – Trivia Contest Question
2:46 – Gingerbread House Contest
6:45 – Banjoy
7:35 – Fuller’s Music
9:51 – Citywide Giveaway
12:00 – North Carolina Paused in Phase 3
14:00 – Craven County Jaycees Christmas Parade
16:00 – Interview with Kevin Yates, Local Coordinator, Wreaths Across America – New Bern
21:25 – Pennies on Headstones
25:21 – Interview with Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education
38:37 – The Late Commissioner Johnnie Sampson, Jr
39:14 – Ringing the Bell for Craven County COVID-19 Deaths
40:26 – New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers
42:24 – Street Café’s
42:41 – Elevator at City Hall
44:22 – Beary Merry Christmas
46:45 – Artwalk
47:27 – Trivia Answer
50:10 – Joke TIme
51:35 – Small Town News Podcast
55:45 – New Bern Farmers Market
57:11 – Nonprofit Contest
Join us on November 19 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card