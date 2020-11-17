Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 165

Preparing for Holiday Celebrations during the Pandemic

The Podsquad: George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Kevin Yates and Darlene Brown.

Show notes:

00:48 – Trivia Contest Question

2:46 – Gingerbread House Contest

6:45 – Banjoy

7:35 – Fuller’s Music

9:51 – Citywide Giveaway

12:00 – North Carolina Paused in Phase 3

14:00 – Craven County Jaycees Christmas Parade

16:00 – Interview with Kevin Yates, Local Coordinator, Wreaths Across America – New Bern

21:25 – Pennies on Headstones

25:21 – Interview with Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education

38:37 – The Late Commissioner Johnnie Sampson, Jr

39:14 – Ringing the Bell for Craven County COVID-19 Deaths

40:26 – New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers

42:24 – Street Café’s

42:41 – Elevator at City Hall

44:22 – Beary Merry Christmas

46:45 – Artwalk

47:27 – Trivia Answer

50:10 – Joke TIme

51:35 – Small Town News Podcast

55:45 – New Bern Farmers Market

57:11 – Nonprofit Contest

Wendy Card