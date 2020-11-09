Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 164

Veterans Day, Stronger Together, and Latest Happenings in New Bern

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Liz Hartman, Dobert Owsley, and Aimee Schulze.

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

00:36 – Trivia Contest Question

1:34 – Coastal Women’s Forum

2:15 – New Bern Historical Society Gingerbread House Contest

6:08 – What is New Bern Now? We can help you spread your message!

10:12 – Interview with Liz Hartman, Vice Commander, American Legion Post #539

12:05 – Staying Connected

12:35 – American Legion Happenings

13:50 – Difference between the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars

15:30 – March for the 22 – Veterans Day Event

17:30 – Burgers with Battles

18:45 – Wreaths Across America – New Bern

20:30 – Edward Jones Financial Advisor

22:53 – Interview with Dobert Owsley, Craven County Veterans Council

24:30 – Vietnam Veterans Field of Flags

27:98 – Veteran’s Day vs. Memorial Day

28:17 – VFW Post #2514

28:41 – Turkey Shoot

29:13 – New Bern Maritime Group

29:25 – Eastern Carolina Plastic Modelers Group

29:40 – VA Counseling Sessions

33:17 – 5th Annual Rocking for Relief Homeless Webcast Concert

35:25 – Interview with Aimee Schultze, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at StillWaters

36:43 – Election Stress Disorder

33:32 – Coping with Anxiety and Stress

39:20 – Self Care

41:00 – Hobbies Help

42:50 – StillWaters Professional Counseling

43:50 – Seasonal Affective Disorder

45:55 – The Volt Center

46:35 – Craven Community College Small Business Center

48:20 – Joke TIme

50:05 – Trivia Answer

50:47 – St Paul Christmas Bazaar

52:07 – Flu Shot

52:23 – Artwalk New Bern

53:13 – Two Crazy Donuts

53:45 – Brian Cardoza’s Coffee and Cookie’s Food Truck

54:28 – Networking Class

54:53 – Havelock Lunch & Learn: Alignable

57:03 – Ringing the Bell in Memory of COVID-19 Deaths in Craven County

Join us on November 12 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card