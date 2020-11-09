Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 164

Veterans Day, Stronger Together, and Latest Happenings in New Bern
We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Liz Hartman, Dobert Owsley, and Aimee Schulze.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:36 – Trivia Contest Question
1:34 – Coastal Women’s Forum
2:15 – New Bern Historical Society Gingerbread House Contest
6:08 – What is New Bern Now? We can help you spread your message!
10:12 – Interview with Liz Hartman, Vice Commander, American Legion Post #539
12:05 – Staying Connected
12:35 – American Legion Happenings
13:50 – Difference between the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars
15:30 – March for the 22 – Veterans Day Event
17:30 – Burgers with Battles
18:45 – Wreaths Across America – New Bern
20:30 – Edward Jones Financial Advisor
22:53 – Interview with Dobert Owsley, Craven County Veterans Council
24:30 – Vietnam Veterans Field of Flags
27:98 – Veteran’s Day vs. Memorial Day
28:17 – VFW Post #2514
28:41 – Turkey Shoot
29:13 – New Bern Maritime Group
29:25 – Eastern Carolina Plastic Modelers Group
29:40 – VA Counseling Sessions
33:17 – 5th Annual Rocking for Relief Homeless Webcast Concert
35:25 – Interview with Aimee Schultze, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at StillWaters
36:43 – Election Stress Disorder
33:32 – Coping with Anxiety and Stress
39:20 – Self Care
41:00 – Hobbies Help
42:50 – StillWaters Professional Counseling
43:50 – Seasonal Affective Disorder
45:55 – The Volt Center
46:35 – Craven Community College Small Business Center
48:20 – Joke TIme
50:05 – Trivia Answer
50:47 – St Paul Christmas Bazaar
52:07 – Flu Shot
52:23 – Artwalk New Bern
53:13 – Two Crazy Donuts
53:45 – Brian Cardoza’s Coffee and Cookie’s Food Truck
54:28 – Networking Class
54:53 – Havelock Lunch & Learn: Alignable
57:03 – Ringing the Bell in Memory of COVID-19 Deaths in Craven County
