The Christmas Bazaar will be on Saturday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St Paul Family Life Center located at 3005 Country Club Rd. in New Bern.

From Local Vendors, Small Businesses, Handmade Crafts and Bake Goods to Pictures with Santa and Caroling, it will be a fun event while exercising safety during the World Pandemic.

Admission: $2 per adults, Kids free

Pictures with Santa: 12 – 4 p.m.

For details, contact Sofia Perkins at 407-755-8303.

By Sofia Perkins, St Paul Catholic School