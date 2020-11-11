Flip Out Over Pancakes for PIE

Looking for the perfect way to have a delicious pancake breakfast before visiting Santa in Bear Plaza, taking in some shopping, and enjoying the many activities happening during the holiday season in beautiful, historic downtown New Bern?

New Bern, North Carolina’s Colonial Capital, literally transforms into a wonderland the entire Christmas season. Streetlights and storefronts are decorated, and the community comes together to create a magical time for kids young and old. Amid the holiday bustle, Adam and Candice Simmons, owners of a downtown New Bern landmark, Morgan’s Tavern & Grill, take time out of their busy holiday schedule on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., to serve up over 500 delicious pancake breakfasts for Pancakes for PIE (Partners In Education).

This event has become known all over the region as a tasty tradition “must do” before starting a day of shopping and attending Christmas-themed events held during New Bern’s Beary Merry Christmas season.

Mike McCoy, PIE President explains, “This event is an excellent opportunity for our community to show their support for Craven County Schools. Morgan’s generously donates all proceeds from Pancakes for PIE to fund grant programs administered by PIE for Craven County Schools. The Morgan’s staff, along with PIE volunteers, will be dressed in Christmas-themed sweaters and Santa caps to greet and serve you.”

Brandy Popp, Chair of the PIE Fund Raising Committee explains, “It is so very giving of Adam and Candice Simmons and their employees to provide the staffing, food, and venue for this event. We all know Morgan’s dishes up excellent food and our volunteers are always up for serving some ‘PIE’! We are thrilled Morgan’s is hosting our 5th Annual Pancakes for PIE and we encourage everyone to bring the whole family and spend the day in beautiful downtown New Bern! We have sent a special invitation to Santa, who will be on hand to share holiday cheer!”

Morgan’s will be festively decorated for the holiday season and is the perfect setting to start your day with pancakes, bacon, sausage, fruit, orange juice, coffee, and water. All this for just $7 per adult, and $5 for children 12 and under. Reservations are not required as this is a pay at the door event. Debit, credit cards, checks, and cash are accepted. To expedite seating, please have checks or cash ready.

Morgan’s will have their standard safety precautions in place. As you enter Morgan’s for Pancakes for PIE, remember the three W’s: Wear a mask, Wash your hands, Watch your distance.

To learn more about other events taking place in downtown New Bern this holiday season, go to the www.VisitNewBern.com and www.BearyMerryChristmas.com websites and plan your family Christmas activities!

For more information about Pancakes for PIE, or other programs offered by PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education, at 514-6321 or CravenPartners.com.

By Darlene Brown