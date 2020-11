Local Domino’s owner Stan Gage presented pizza to every staff member at CarolinaEast.

Stan and his team made and delivered over 700 fresh, hot pizzas to CarolinaEast Medical Center and all 21 offsite clinics this week.

This is the second time Domino’s has stepped up to support our healthcare heroes during this pandemic and we are overwhelmed by their generosity!

By Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System