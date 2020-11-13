Craven Smart Start Holiday Hustle Is Going Virtual in December

The 8th Annual Craven Smart Start Holiday Hustle is going virtual this year, with an ending date of December 12th. As a virtual event, participants have a lot to choose from. They can select their type of exercise, which can be running, walking, biking, swimming or elliptical, etc. They can participate on their own time, between December 1st and December 12th and they can get in their miles to complete a 5K, a 10K or, new this year, a 48.6 Mile Challenge, wherever they like. If they like exercising with a group, they can form a team and compete for a Craven Smart Start traveling trophy or plaque, which is given to the team with the largest number of participants.

Registration for the Virtual Holiday Hustle is now open. The 5K and 10K registration is $20 per participant. A long-sleeve sport tech shirt can be purchased for an additional $15.00 charge. Registration for the 48.6 Mile Challenge is $35.00 and includes a shirt as part of the registration. Each participant will also receive a medal. All shirts and medals will be mailed to participants after December 12th.

To register visit: runsignup.com/Race/NC/Anytown/CravenSmartStartHolidayHustle

The Virtual Holiday Hustle is being sponsored by the following local businesses, B/S/H/, a Tinsel 10K sponsor; Taco Bell, a Jingle Bell Jog 5k sponsor; The Harold H. Bate Foundation, a Spirit sponsor; the Fuel Market, a Mistletoe sponsor; and Zaxby’s. Craven Smart Start is currently seeking sponsors for this fundraising event. For information, email Christy Montanye.

Proceeds raised from the Holiday Hustle will expand Craven Smart Start’s ability to provide more services for children, birth to five, and their families in Craven County.

Craven Smart Start is a 501(c)3 public private partnership that administers the funding and programs of Smart Start. Working with community partners, Craven Smart Start provides Craven’s young children, with quality early learning opportunities and health and family support to give them a foundation for success in kindergarten and beyond.

By Pinkie S. Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator, Craven Smart Start, Inc.