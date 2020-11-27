Craven County TDA Names New Director

Craven County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) voted today to name Melissa Riggle as its’ new Executive Director.

Riggle, a New Bern native, is a graduate of East Carolina University, with a degree in Communications. She had been the Marketing Manager for Aramark at East Carolina University for the past 3 years.

After accepting the offer from the TDA Board of Directors, Riggle said, “I’m looking forward to returning to work in New Bern and being a part of the tourism community once again.”

Riggle’s tourism background includes positions as the Tourism Sales Service Manager of the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center and Director of Sales at the Hilton New Bern. She is a graduate of Leadership Craven and served on various community boards like Habitat for Humanity, the Young Professionals Group, and the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce.

“With the TDA’s renewed focus on hospitality sales and promotion, it was important to hire a director that best represents everything New Bern and Havelock has to offer,” said Cindy King, TDA Chair. “Melissa has a strong tourism background and we’re thrilled to have her on board.”

The mission of the Craven County Tourism Development Authority is to market and promote Craven County as a tourism destination.

Submitted by: Judy Avery, J. Avery Events & Marketing