COVID-19 Testing Events in New Bern

If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, please get tested.

FREE COVID-19 testing events will be held:

– December 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Road

– December 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pinetree Drive

– December 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Henderson Park, 901 Chapman Street

Call Green County Health Care, Inc. at 252-253-9965 with any questions

By Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer, City of New Bern