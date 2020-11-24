AeroShell Aerobatic Team to perform Night Show in New Bern

Saturday, December 5th

The AeroShell Aerobatic Team will be in New Bern on Saturday, December 5th to perform a night air show. The show will be held over the Neuse River and can be viewed from Council Bluff Green, the Riverwalk, and Union Point Park. The event is scheduled to begin around 4:30 p.m. Admission is FREE! This event is sponsored by Wendy and Buddy Stallings.

The AeroShell Aerobatic Team was founded in 1984. The team performs tight, awe-inspiring formation aerial maneuvers in front of millions of airshow fans all over North America. With Mark Henley, team lead; Bryan Regan, right wing; Steve Gustafson, left wing; and Jimmy Fordham, slot; this four-ship of T-6 Texan aircraft perform a series of loops, rolls, and bomb bursts in close formation for a classic aerobatic routine. The show will last approximately 35 – 40 minutes. This will be a thrilling event.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. The show can also be viewed virtually on the following facebook pages: @CityofNB and @NewBernPR.

The 36th Annual Coastal Christmas Flotilla be held after the airshow.

For additional information please call New Bern Parks and Recreation at 252-639-2901, or visit our parks and recreation page online at NewBernNC.gov.

Click links to view the team in action: https://youtu.be/7-xjPnsbB8g

By Foster Hughes, Director of Parks & Recreation, City of New Bern