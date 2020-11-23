A Beary Safe and Magical Christmas in New Bern

WHAT: Beary Merry Christmas kicks off month long festivities with opening weekend!

WHEN: Friday, November 27th & November 28th

WHERE: Santa House in Bear Plaza on Middle St. and throughout Downtown New Bern

EVENTS:

November 27th: Beary Merry Christmas Kickoff Event

– Santa arrives in Bear Plaza (Visits are reservation only at BearyMerryChristmas.com)

– Snow in Bear Plaza (6 – 8 p.m.)

– Community Tree Lighting in Union Point Park (6 p.m.)

– Mistletoe Market begins in Talbot Lot (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.) (Food vendors and holiday shopping vendors, DJ at 5 p.m.)

– Religious Community Services Food Drive (5 – 7 p.m.)

November 28th: Small Business Saturday

– Sidewalk sales and shop small incentives (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

– Snow in Bear Plaza (6 – 8 p.m.)

– Mistletoe Market (11am-8pm) (Food vendors and holiday shopping vendors)

– Live entertainment

– Horse drawn carriage and wagon rides (4 – 7 p.m.)

Events Later in Season: Live Window Displays on December 4th Flotilla & Air Show on December 5th

Our events and Visits with Santa have been modified to adhere with Covid-19 regulations.

More information on the season’s events and visits with Santa on BearyMerryChristmas.com or visit us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BearyMerryChristmas.

By Amanda Banks, Chief Elf Perky Twinkle Toes