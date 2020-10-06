ReStore Instore Silent Auction for October Has an Asian Flair

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore InStore Silent Auction for the month of October opened on Thursday, October 1 and will close on Thursday, October 29 at 12 p.m.

The theme for this third month special InStore auction has a definite Asian flair with a number of items featuring Chinese and Japanese art or Asian inspired designs. There is no charge to register as a Bidder for one or the 17 items selected for this month’s InStore Auction displayed in a separate room at the ReStore, located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern. Store hours for checking out this month’s Auction, and to place bids, are Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A Chinese Four-Panel Painted Screen, valued at over $1,000, but with an opening bid of only $200, is matted in silk tapestry and framed in black with brass trim. It measures 60“ long by 35” high and is one of the more special items available for bids. This folding screen depicts an outdoor crowd of playing schoolboys, creating a complex composition composed of 99 figures playing many different games. Individual panels show boys playing a game of tag, playing traditional Chinese drums and cymbals, and sword fighting with wooden sticks while other boys play instruments. There are also illustrations of boys with horse outfits strapped to their torsos running around while other boys play hide and seek and to conceal themselves behind a tree. Each panel has a hanger on the back for displaying on a wall if desired. Other Auction items include a delicately hand painted Urn, a set of Mikasa Parchment Red Fine China, a Japanese Samurai Sword Set, and four pieces of truly unique furniture. Opening bids for the 17 items featured range from $35 to $225.

Registration is required to receive a Bidder Number each month, but bidders can revisit the Silent Auction any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on an item. When the InStore Silent Auction is closed each month, the winning bidder will be notified and has two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick it up at the ReStore. Dates and themes for the rest of this year are November 3 – 24, “Glass & Stained Glass”, and December 1 – 29, “Home for the Holidays”.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has finished new construction on 70 homes and has just broken ground on home #71 in Duffyfield. In addition, the Neighborhood Revitalization Program has repaired over 35 homes following damages from Hurricane Florence. Volunteers for either program, as well as for the ReStore, are always needed and welcome. Contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Michelle Hooper at 252-633-9599.

Anyone interested in donating gently used items to the ReStore is encouraged to contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager, at 252-633-5512 for further information. Pick up services can be scheduled for larger items.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher