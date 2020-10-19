Public Input Meeting for Stanley White Recreation Center Project

New Bern Parks and Recreation will host a drop-in public input meeting regarding the Stanley White Recreation Center on October 22 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Omega Center, 800 Cedar Street.

The public will have an opportunity to review comments received to date and opportunities and constraints for proposed building locations.

CPL: Architecture – Engineering – Planning will lead this meeting.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged. Please wear a face mask.

For additional information, contact New Bern Parks and Recreation at 252-639-2901. Visit our parks and recreation page online at NewBernNC.gov.

By Foster Hughes, Director of Parks and Recreation