New Bern Driver License Office Moved to New Location

October 20, 2020

 

Aerial Photo by Joe Hughes
The New Bern Driver License Office at 2106 Neuse Boulevard is closed on October 15, 2020 while the office moves to a new location.

It reopened at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, at 1001 Downey Drive, just off N.C. Highway 43.

The office, in a newly constructed building, will provide easily accessible workstations and will have a larger customer waiting area.  It will also serve as a N.C. Highway Patrol station.

The office hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open to customers by appointment only. Customers can schedule an appointment by visiting www.skiptheline.ncdot.gov.

Visitors to the office will be required to wear a mask or other face covering.

Online services such as driver license or REAL ID renewals are also available at www.MyNCDMV.gov​.

By North Carolina Department of Transportation