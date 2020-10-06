October 20 – November 18, 2020

MERCI Clinic provides free healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and some dental services to uninsured residents of Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties. The people we care for cannot get health insurance and are of limited means. As a free clinic, we rely on the generosity of the community.

Traditionally, MERCI On Middle has been a fantastic way for local restaurants to share their talents with the community while benefitting MERCI Clinic. It brings the community together as a celebration for an incredible November evening.

Last year’s MERCI On Middle sold out 750 seats in less than six hours. This is a testament to the skills of those who participate and the way to community comes together to support each other. This fundraiser has been vital in the past for the clinic, and the partnering restaurants have been an incredible support.

This year, due to COVID, our partnering restaurants are struggling. MERCI wanted to give back to those who have helped us over the years, while also still having some part of MERCI On Middle. We met with the restaurants, and….. MERCI On/Off Middle was born!

Each week, a MERCI On/Off Middle Partnering restaurant will feature a delicious custom dinner for you to order. These unique creations will be available for pick up for the next week. Each restaurant has ONE WEEK to feature their menu. Then it’s the next one’s turn.

The Restaurant Schedule is as follows:

Famous Restaurant 10/20 – 22

The Chelsea 10/27 – 29

Cypress Hall 11/3 – 5

La Casetta 11/10 – 12

Morgan’s Tavern & Grill 11/17 – 19

Tickets are $75 (for dinner for two—or 4 in one case). They will go on sale 10 a.m. on Monday, October 5th. They can be ordered online through MERCI Clinic’s website: www.merciclinic.org. Proceeds will benefit the featured restaurant and MERCI Clinic. This is a great opportunity to support local businesses along with MERCI Clinic.

Feel free to contact Barb Krcmar, MERCI’s Executive Director with any questions. She can be reached at 252-633-1599 ext. 101.

By Barb Krcmar