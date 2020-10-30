March for the 22 Veterans Day Event

Local businesses dedicated to bringing awareness to Veteran suicides

On November 11th 2020, Aiden Abel, Viamark Advertising, Liz Hartman, and American Legion Post #539 are marching 22 kilometers, with a 22 pound ruck on their backs, to bring awareness to the 22 Veterans that are committing suicide DAILY. The march will finish with an event at Union Point Park in Downtown New Bern from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The event will consist of:

Complimentary food provided by Beer Army Burger Company

FREE axe throwing courtesy of Beary The Hatchet !

! Curtis Media Group will be there playing your favorite songs and conducting a live remote broadcast!

will be there playing your favorite songs and conducting a live remote broadcast! New Bern Live will be documenting the march and following the walkers in a brand new Toyota Tundra provided by Toyota of New Bern !

will be documenting the march and following the walkers in a brand new Toyota Tundra provided by ! American Legion Post #539 will be handing out swag provided by Wounded Warrior Project!

Everything is FREE! Help us spread the word and come out to support your Veterans and have a fun time doing it.

If you would like the opportunity to have your business or yourself represented at this event, or if you would like to march with us, please email adin@viamark.com for sponsorship opportunities.

Aiden Abel, Liz Hartman, and American Legion Post #539 have created “Burgers with Battles” where they will send Veterans to dinner each month at Beer Army Burger Company! Twenty-two Veteran suicides are still happening daily and those numbers have only gone up in 2020. This program serves to introduce Veterans, pay for their meals, and hopefully create lasting friendships. The military is all about “battle buddies,” ensuring that each service member has a partner. We want to keep that going so each local Veteran knows that there is someone there for them, someone cares, and someone who knows what you’re going through is just a phone call away. All sponsorships/donations for this event will go directly to the “Burgers with Battles” program. Please consider making a contribution and supporting our local Veterans. Show them their lives mean something to you. They gave so much. They defended us. This is a way we can defend them.

Thank you to our major sponsors:

Viamark Advertising

Bojangles

Wounded Warrior Project

Toyota of New Bern

Beer Army Burger Company

Curtis Media Group

Elizabeth Hartman – Edward Jones Financial Advisor

As well as our contributing sponsors:

Craven County Sheriff Department

New Bern Police Department

Beary the Hatchet Axe Throwing Co.

New Bern Live

Please make all checks payable to: American Legion Post #539, 1125 Pine Tree Dr., New Bern, NC 28562. Please add “Burgers with Battles” in the memo line

If you would like a sponsorship packet, please email adin@viamark.com.

By: Aidin Colón, Viamark Advertising