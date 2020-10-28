Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 162

Relief for Nonprofits, Voting, and Things to do in New Bern
Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Talina Massey, Alderwoman Jameesha Harris, Susan Moffat-Thomas, Kathy Morrison, and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Jay Richel and Jessica Holmes.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
1:06 – Trivia Contest Question
2:52 – Colonial Branch of the English Speaking Union
6:02 – City of New Bern Grant for Nonprofits
7:57 – Public – Private Partnerships
13:04 – Pancake Benefit Breakfast for Alderwoman Harris
13:55 – Breast Cancer Awareness Ride
17:08 – Interview with Jay Richel, Overman Capital Management
24:20 – Free hot dogs for families in need
25:42 – Interview with Jessica Holmes, Candidate for NC Commissioner of Labor
33:00 – Memorial for NC Workers
37:25 – Invitation to NC Candidates to join us
39:00 – Why vote podcast
41:06 – Unity Project
42:55 – Blue Hearts for Healthcare Workers
46:28 – Ghostwalk New Bern
51:04 – Bringing History to Life
51:55 – Joke Time
53:26 – Trivia Contest Answer
54:55 – Public Input Meeting for Stanley White Recreation Center
56:43 – Relocation of New Bern’s NC Driver’s License Office
58:40 – Mental Health Resources
59:41 – Brain Tap
