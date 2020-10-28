Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 162

Relief for Nonprofits, Voting, and Things to do in New Bern

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Talina Massey, Alderwoman Jameesha Harris, Susan Moffat-Thomas, Kathy Morrison, and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Jay Richel and Jessica Holmes.

Watch:

Listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Show notes:

1:06 – Trivia Contest Question

2:52 – Colonial Branch of the English Speaking Union

6:02 – City of New Bern Grant for Nonprofits

7:57 – Public – Private Partnerships

13:04 – Pancake Benefit Breakfast for Alderwoman Harris

13:55 – Breast Cancer Awareness Ride

17:08 – Interview with Jay Richel, Overman Capital Management

24:20 – Free hot dogs for families in need

25:42 – Interview with Jessica Holmes, Candidate for NC Commissioner of Labor

33:00 – Memorial for NC Workers

37:25 – Invitation to NC Candidates to join us

39:00 – Why vote podcast

41:06 – Unity Project

42:55 – Blue Hearts for Healthcare Workers

46:28 – Ghostwalk New Bern

51:04 – Bringing History to Life

51:55 – Joke Time

53:26 – Trivia Contest Answer

54:55 – Public Input Meeting for Stanley White Recreation Center

56:43 – Relocation of New Bern’s NC Driver’s License Office

58:40 – Mental Health Resources

59:41 – Brain Tap

Join us on October 29 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by emailing info@newbernnow.com.

Wendy Card