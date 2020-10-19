Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 161

Inspirational Stories, Reinventing Yourself, and Helping Others in New Bern

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Pat Drake, George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Zeb Hough, Tova Hairston, and Aimee Schulze.

Watch:

Listen:

Audio Show notes:

00:40 – Trivia Contest Question

2:31 – Twin Rivers YMCA

2:52 – Early Voting

3:30 – Improv-a-thon Social Distancing Show

4:25 – Community Thrives Fundraising Challenge

4:45 – New Bern Civic Theatre

7:15 – Law Offices of Oliver & Cheek

8:08 – How Courts have changed during Pandemic

10:45 – Transitioning from Military to Civilian Life

12:29 – New Bern Sun Journal

14:45 – Community News

16:53 – Interview with Zeb Hough, Executive Director, Religious Community Services (RCS)

19:00 – Partnering with Organizations to Reach Rural and Underserved Communities

21:40 – Zeb’s Inspirational Story

26:15 – RCS’s Emergency Crisis Shelter, Family Shelter, and Veteran’s Shelter

33:53 – Interview with Tova Hairston, Executive Director, Coastal Women’s Shelter

36:37 – The 1 Thing Campaign

39:40 – Safe Havens in our Community

41:09 – Barriers of Domestic Violence

45:00 – Interview with Aimee Schulze, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Heartworks StillWaters Counseling Program

46:15 – Help yourself by helping others

47:10 – Tryon Civitan Club

48:35 – Coping with Stress

50:00 – Casting for Ensemble Members for the Christmas Carol

51:40 – The Simple Things in Life to keep you balanced

55:10 – Trivia Contest Answer

55:53 – Joke Time

57:00 – Social Media Minute

58:08 – Invitation to NC Candidates to join us

