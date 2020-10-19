Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 161

Inspirational Stories, Reinventing Yourself, and Helping Others in New Bern
Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Pat Drake, George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Zeb Hough, Tova Hairston, and Aimee Schulze.
Watch:
Listen:
Audio Show notes:
00:40 – Trivia Contest Question
2:31 – Twin Rivers YMCA
2:52 – Early Voting
3:30 – Improv-a-thon Social Distancing Show
4:25 – Community Thrives Fundraising Challenge
4:45 – New Bern Civic Theatre
7:15 – Law Offices of Oliver & Cheek
8:08 – How Courts have changed during Pandemic
10:45 – Transitioning from Military to Civilian Life
12:29 – New Bern Sun Journal
14:45 – Community News
16:53 – Interview with Zeb Hough, Executive Director, Religious Community Services (RCS)
19:00 – Partnering with Organizations to Reach Rural and Underserved Communities
21:40 – Zeb’s Inspirational Story
26:15 – RCS’s Emergency Crisis Shelter, Family Shelter, and Veteran’s Shelter
33:53 – Interview with Tova Hairston, Executive Director, Coastal Women’s Shelter
36:37 – The 1 Thing Campaign
39:40 – Safe Havens in our Community
41:09 – Barriers of Domestic Violence
45:00 – Interview with Aimee Schulze, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Heartworks StillWaters Counseling Program
46:15 – Help yourself by helping others
47:10 – Tryon Civitan Club
48:35 – Coping with Stress
50:00 – Casting for Ensemble Members for the Christmas Carol
51:40 – The Simple Things in Life to keep you balanced
55:10 – Trivia Contest Answer
55:53 – Joke Time
57:00 – Social Media Minute
58:08 – Invitation to NC Candidates to join us
