Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 160

Veterans, Voting, and Coping with the Pandemic
Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Pat Drake, George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Bob Brinson and Dobert Owsley.
Watch:
Listen:
Podcast Show notes:
00:30 – Technical Difficulties
1:15 – Catching up with The Podsquad
3:26 – Trivia Contest Question
4:08 – Trying to make the best out of life
6:45 – Improv-a-thon
10:02 – Small Town News Podcast
12:40 – Silver Linings
13:07 – Interview with Bob Brinson, VFW Post #2514 and Craven County GOP
18:02 – Turkey Shoot
21:05 – Interview with Dobert Owsley, Craven County Veterans Council
21:16 – The Patriot’s Pen Essay and the Voice of Democracy
23:05 – Craven County Veteran’s Council
24:30 – Field of Flags
26:56 – Veteran’s Counseling Program
27:53 – Uncle Sam’s Box Donation
31:02 – Tryon Civitan Club’s Food Drive for RCS
33:55 – Twin Rivers YMCA
35:10 – Indoor/Outdoor Pool
36:10 – Contest Answer
38:15 – Joke Time
39:15 – Interview with Melanie Wray, Director of Craven County Board of Elections
51:13 – Ringing the Bell for Craven County COVID-19 Deaths
53:07 – Frontline Healthcare Workers and CarolinaEast Medical Center
Wendy Card