Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 160

Veterans, Voting, and Coping with the Pandemic

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Pat Drake, George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Bob Brinson and Dobert Owsley.

Podcast Show notes:

00:30 – Technical Difficulties

1:15 – Catching up with The Podsquad

3:26 – Trivia Contest Question

4:08 – Trying to make the best out of life

6:45 – Improv-a-thon

10:02 – Small Town News Podcast

12:40 – Silver Linings

13:07 – Interview with Bob Brinson, VFW Post #2514 and Craven County GOP

18:02 – Turkey Shoot

21:05 – Interview with Dobert Owsley, Craven County Veterans Council

21:16 – The Patriot’s Pen Essay and the Voice of Democracy

23:05 – Craven County Veteran’s Council

24:30 – Field of Flags

26:56 – Veteran’s Counseling Program

27:53 – Uncle Sam’s Box Donation

31:02 – Tryon Civitan Club’s Food Drive for RCS

33:55 – Twin Rivers YMCA

35:10 – Indoor/Outdoor Pool

36:10 – Contest Answer

38:15 – Joke Time

39:15 – Interview with Melanie Wray, Director of Craven County Board of Elections

51:13 – Ringing the Bell for Craven County COVID-19 Deaths

53:07 – Frontline Healthcare Workers and CarolinaEast Medical Center

